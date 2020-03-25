Spanish Football Federation pledges 500m euros to help clubs

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will launch a fund worth 500 million euros (£457m) to help clubs struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will help clubs who cannot claim back lost television rights from the period when matches are not played.

It would be paid back over a period of five years.

In addition, the RFEF also pledged to loan four million euros (£3.7m) to non-professional men’s and women’s teams.

“We want to sit down with La Liga to talk about the problems that some clubs might have,” said RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

“My message is one of union, hope, discipline. All of football, from the modest to the elite, we should send a message of solidarity, together we will stop this virus.”

The death toll in Spain from coronavirus has overtaken China, rising by 738 to 3,434 on Wednesday. That puts it second only to Italy globally.

Rubiales has also offered the use of the national team’s hotel and staff, including psychologists and physiotherapists, to the country’s health service.