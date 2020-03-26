Healy!!! Relive NI's famous 2005 win over England on BBC Sport Online

David Healy hits the England net to give Northern Ireland a shock win over England

Watch the full match unfold today as Northern Ireland shocked England in the famous World Cup qualifier 15 years ago.

The eyes of the footballing world were on south Belfast as England boss Sven Goran Eriksson and his team, featuring David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen, were given a typical Windsor Park welcome from the Green and White Army.

It was decided by a bit a magic from David Healy, with his superb strike winning a game which has gone down as one of the finest in Northern Ireland's history.

Before the main event at 19:45 GMT, you can watch the highlights with four of the players from that special night at 19:00.

Then at 19:30 we'll hear from Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis.