Huddersfield Town must repay £35m to former owner Dean Hoyle

Dean Hoyle (left) was at Wembley in 2017 when Huddersfield won promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1972 by beating Reading on penalties

Former Huddersfield owner Dean Hoyle must receive repayment of £35m in loans made to the club by 31 August 2022.

As chairman and lifelong fan, Hoyle guided the Terriers on a fairytale rise from League One and into the Premier League in 2017.

However, the 52-year-old sold his stake in the club to a fellow local businessman Phil Hodgkinson in May 2019 after recovering from a serious pancreatic condition.

Huddersfield have struggled badly since their relegation from the top-flight last season and were only three points above the Championship relegation zone when the season was suspended because of coronavirus.

In their accounts to 30 June 2019, which were released on Thursday, a reason why they did not invest as heavily in the transfer market as some fans hoped, is underlined by confirmation of the debt that needs to be paid back to Hoyle.

Under the agreement, £15m must be paid within five working days of the end of this summer's transfer window, with an additional £10m due on 31 August in both 2021 and 2022.

Hoyle is also due an additional £10m, although there is no firm repayment date for this sum.

In addition, a further £31m loan was taken out by the club, but that will be covered by Huddersfield's parachute payment for 2020-21.

"The financial impact of relegation is cushioned by Premier League parachute payments, expected to total £91m over the next three seasons," said Hodgkinson.

"We will use these funds to assist in our squad transition, settle outstanding transfer fees, invest in our infrastructure as well as servicing and repayment of our debt."