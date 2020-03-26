BBC to revisit 2018 World Cup and Euro 2004 on Saturday

Media playback is not supported on this device Goal of the Tournament - 2028 World Cup

Football will resume on the BBC this weekend with classic action from Euro 2004, the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Women's World Cup.

A review of the 2018 World Cup will air on BBC One on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while a Euro 2004 rewind will be shown at the same time on the BBC Sport website, Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

That will be followed by The Lionesses' Summer on BBC One on Sunday (15:00).

The programmes are part of a variety of sport content on the BBC and iPlayer.

This includes Match of the Day, in a new visualised version of the new MOTD podcast, which will be available via BBC iPlayer.

In the new show, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright debate the greatest Premier League goal scorers.

Earlier on Saturday, Dan Walker will present Football Focus, which includes West Ham's Michail Antonio talking to Reece Parkinson about stay-at-home life, keeping fit while social distancing and his Fifa defeat by Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon.

Also available to watch on BBC iPlayer are a range of sport documentaries:

Football in England has been suspended until at least 30 April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast is now available on BBC Sounds, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday thereafter for 11 weeks. Listen to the first episode here.