Glasgow City: USA midfielder Sharon Wojcik signs for SWPL champions

Glasgow City beat Brondby on penatlies to reach the Champions League last 16

Glasgow City have signed "an extremely talented player" in USA midfielder Sharon Wojcik, says Scott Booth.

Wojcik, 26, was most recently with Sporting Lisbon where she won the league and cup and gained Champions League experience.

City are aiming for a 14th consecutive SWPL title when the new season resumes, and have still to face Wolfsburg in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"I'm delighted Shay has finally joined," said head coach Booth.

"She trained with us in January and since then we have been trying to make this happen."