Aberdeen: Wage cuts not inevitable, says chairman Dave Cormack

Aberdeen are counting the cost of no football for months at Pittodrie

Aberdeen may not follow Hearts in asking staff to take wage cuts, says Pittodrie chairman Davie Cormack.

On Thursday, Cormack urged the club's insurers to "do the right thing" and continue to cover them from 1 May for losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

But even that would not significantly reduce the £5m shortfall he expects in the club's accounts.

Asked whether that meant inevitable wage cuts, Cormack said: "No. The last thing we're doing is panicking."

"Our goal is to pull all the data together, not make a knee-jerk decision.

"What we want to do - and we're working on it right now - is take a view on what the likely position is over the next period, when the league season might start as well and look at our cash position.

"And only then will we take a view as to what, if anything, we will ask of our staff to help us out over this period. But we're not there yet.

"We're still pulling the numbers together, calling sponsors, seasonal dining box holders. You've seen the fans rally round as well to buy season tickets just now. We need to pull all of that together over the coming week and then take a look at it."

Cormack says a key element in finding a way forward is for the SPFL to establish when next season will begin.

"We're looking for clarity, whether that be on the economic support side or, in our case, the insurance side and when we're going to start the new season and put a stake in the ground," he added.

"I think a lot of that comes down to Uefa. If Uefa, for example, mandate that all domestic leagues need to be finished by the end of June, that makes the decision fairly easy I think for people.

"None of us can see any games being played by the end of June. Ideally all of us want to play out the season - it's the right thing to do - but we're faced with a tough situation.

"On the basis Uefa, who have got to be thinking about the Champions League and Europa League for next season, need to make a decision that domestic leagues have to be finished by a certain stage, I think that's a more likely catalyst for helping us to all make a call."