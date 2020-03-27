SPFL clubs hold meetings over coronavirus financial fears

A series of meetings to discuss the pressing financial issues involving all 42 SPFL clubs began early on Friday.

The Scottish Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two will hold their own video conferences, with the top-flight one starting at 10:00 GMT.

Last week, similar meetings took place with one SPFL chairman describing it as "underwhelming".

However, on this occasion, the cash problems facing all clubs are likely to be at the forefront of discussions.

The 42 teams in the Scottish Professional Football League have received payments from the league this week, with Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell getting almost £400,000 plus VAT.

However, others were given far less, with League Two clubs receiving just £1,350.

The League Two meeting is scheduled for 13:00, after which the joint Scottish FA-SPFL response group will conduct their daily conference call.