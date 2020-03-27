Abdelhak Nouri: Ajax player back home with family after 2017 heart attack

Ajax fans unfurled a banner in support of Nouri at a Champions League qualifying game against Nice in August 2017

Ajax's Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after an on-pitch heart attack in 2017, is out of hospital and communicating with his family at home, his brother has told Dutch television.

The midfielder, 22, was placed in an induced coma after the incident in a pre-season game in Austria in 2017.

"He sleeps, eats, sneezes and burps but is very dependent," his brother Abderrahim told De Wereld Draait Door.

"Some communication is possible, for example raising eyebrows."

Nouri's family have renovated a house to accommodate him out of hospital.

“We have to take care of him at our very best. We try to do a lot ourselves,” added his father Mohammad.

Former team-mates Steven Bergwijn, now at Tottenham, Frenkie de Jong who is now at Barcelona, and Donny van de Beek were also part of a special programme dedicated to Nouri.

De Jong described how Nouri had reacted when he visited him in hospital to break the news of his impending move to the Nou Camp.

"When I sat with him, his mother came in. He then asked Appie, 'Appie, where should Frenkie go? To Barcelona?', said De Jong.

"As soon as she said that, his eyebrow rose. That was a very special moment.”