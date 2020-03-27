BBC Scotland to show classic matches to give you football fix

Media playback is not supported on this device From the archive: Barr starts Hearts' Scottish Cup final derby rout

Missing football? Us too. So to try and help fill the void, BBC Scotland will be showing classic matches over the next few weeks.

All will be on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport Scotland website and app, with some also accompanied by live text commentary.

First up on Friday (19:00 GMT), is extended highlights of the 2012 Scottish Cup final between Hibernian and Hearts. Those of a maroon persuasion might remember that one fondly...

Then, on Sunday, we'll show the 1991 final between Motherwell and Dundee United in full (from 19:15), with live text commentary to keep you company.

More will follow over the next few weeks and we'll let you know as soon as they're confirmed.