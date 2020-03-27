James McClean: Stoke fine Republic winger for balaclava Instagram post

James McClean joined Stoke from West Bromwich Albion in 2018

Stoke City winger James McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages by the club for an inappropriate social media post.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has also agreed to delete his Instagram account.

He posted a picture of himself wearing a balaclava in front of two children, with the caption “Today's school lesson - History” along with a laughing emoji.

“I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly,” he said.

“I have spoken to the club and will be deleting my Instagram account.”

McClean is from Londonderry, where British soldiers shot civilian protestors during Bloody Sunday in 1972.

He has previously been subjected to sectarian abuse during matches over his decision not to wear a poppy on his shirt for games scheduled around Remembrance Day.

Barnsley were fined £20,000 in February and ordered to implement an action plan after some Tykes fans targeted him during a game at Oakwell last November.