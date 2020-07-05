Championship
Swansea0Sheff Wed0

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday

Line-ups

Swansea

  • 27Woodman
  • 23Roberts
  • 26Naughton
  • 2Guehi
  • 24Bidwell
  • 6Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 22A Ayew
  • 33Gallagher
  • 15Routledge
  • 19Brewster

Substitutes

  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 10Celina
  • 12Dyer
  • 18Kalulu
  • 21Dhanda
  • 25Mulder
  • 28Byers
  • 32Cullen
  • 44Cabango

Sheff Wed

  • 28Wildsmith
  • 2Palmer
  • 27Iorfa
  • 13Börner
  • 14Murphy
  • 5Lee
  • 10Bannan
  • 21Luongo
  • 20Reach
  • 19Wickham
  • 38Da Cruz

Substitutes

  • 6Rhodes
  • 7K Harris
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 17Nuhiu
  • 22Odubajo
  • 25Dawson
  • 29Hunt
  • 35Hughes
  • 46Shaw
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).

Foul by Conor Gallagher (Swansea City).

Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday).

Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alessio Da Cruz with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Rhian Brewster.

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.

Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday).

Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday).

André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jacob Murphy.

Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).

Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).

Alessio Da Cruz (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds41239963342978
2West Brom402014667382974
3Brentford412191173334072
4Fulham4120101155441170
5Nottm Forest411814954411368
6Cardiff41161695851764
7Derby411613125653361
8Millwall411417104844459
9Swansea411416115047358
10Preston411610155250258
11Blackburn411511155653356
12Bristol City411510165360-755
13Sheff Wed411411164954-553
14Reading411410175348552
15QPR40148185966-750
16Wigan411311174553-850
17Birmingham411213165164-1349
18Stoke41137215461-746
19Charlton411210194655-946
20Huddersfield411210194963-1446
21Hull40129195468-1445
22Middlesbrough401014164052-1244
23Barnsley411011204566-2141
24Luton41117234678-3240
View full Championship table

