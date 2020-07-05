Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Line-ups
Swansea
- 27Woodman
- 23Roberts
- 26Naughton
- 2Guehi
- 24Bidwell
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 22A Ayew
- 33Gallagher
- 15Routledge
- 19Brewster
Substitutes
- 5van der Hoorn
- 10Celina
- 12Dyer
- 18Kalulu
- 21Dhanda
- 25Mulder
- 28Byers
- 32Cullen
- 44Cabango
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 2Palmer
- 27Iorfa
- 13Börner
- 14Murphy
- 5Lee
- 10Bannan
- 21Luongo
- 20Reach
- 19Wickham
- 38Da Cruz
Substitutes
- 6Rhodes
- 7K Harris
- 8Pelupessy
- 17Nuhiu
- 22Odubajo
- 25Dawson
- 29Hunt
- 35Hughes
- 46Shaw
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Swansea City).
Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday).
Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alessio Da Cruz with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Rhian Brewster.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday).
Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday).
André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jacob Murphy.
Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).
Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).
Alessio Da Cruz (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.