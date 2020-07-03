Charlton Athletic v Millwall
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leeds
|40
|22
|9
|9
|60
|33
|27
|75
|2
|West Brom
|40
|20
|14
|6
|67
|38
|29
|74
|3
|Brentford
|40
|20
|9
|11
|70
|33
|37
|69
|4
|Nottm Forest
|40
|18
|13
|9
|53
|40
|13
|67
|5
|Fulham
|40
|19
|10
|11
|54
|44
|10
|67
|6
|Cardiff
|40
|15
|16
|9
|57
|51
|6
|61
|7
|Derby
|40
|16
|12
|12
|55
|52
|3
|60
|8
|Swansea
|40
|14
|15
|11
|50
|47
|3
|57
|9
|Preston
|40
|16
|9
|15
|52
|50
|2
|57
|10
|Blackburn
|40
|15
|11
|14
|55
|50
|5
|56
|11
|Millwall
|40
|13
|17
|10
|47
|44
|3
|56
|12
|Bristol City
|40
|15
|10
|15
|53
|59
|-6
|55
|13
|Sheff Wed
|40
|14
|10
|16
|49
|54
|-5
|52
|14
|Wigan
|40
|13
|11
|16
|45
|50
|-5
|50
|15
|QPR
|40
|14
|8
|18
|59
|66
|-7
|50
|16
|Reading
|40
|13
|10
|17
|48
|48
|0
|49
|17
|Birmingham
|40
|12
|13
|15
|51
|63
|-12
|49
|18
|Charlton
|40
|12
|10
|18
|46
|54
|-8
|46
|19
|Hull
|40
|12
|9
|19
|54
|68
|-14
|45
|20
|Huddersfield
|40
|12
|9
|19
|49
|63
|-14
|45
|21
|Middlesbrough
|40
|10
|14
|16
|40
|52
|-12
|44
|22
|Stoke
|40
|12
|7
|21
|50
|61
|-11
|43
|23
|Barnsley
|40
|10
|11
|19
|45
|62
|-17
|41
|24
|Luton
|40
|11
|7
|22
|46
|73
|-27
|40