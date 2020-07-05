Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leeds
|41
|23
|9
|9
|63
|34
|29
|78
|2
|West Brom
|40
|20
|14
|6
|67
|38
|29
|74
|3
|Brentford
|41
|21
|9
|11
|73
|33
|40
|72
|4
|Fulham
|41
|20
|10
|11
|55
|44
|11
|70
|5
|Nottm Forest
|41
|18
|14
|9
|54
|41
|13
|68
|6
|Cardiff
|41
|16
|16
|9
|58
|51
|7
|64
|7
|Derby
|41
|16
|13
|12
|56
|53
|3
|61
|8
|Millwall
|41
|14
|17
|10
|48
|44
|4
|59
|9
|Swansea
|41
|14
|16
|11
|50
|47
|3
|58
|10
|Preston
|41
|16
|10
|15
|52
|50
|2
|58
|11
|Blackburn
|41
|15
|11
|15
|56
|53
|3
|56
|12
|Bristol City
|41
|15
|10
|16
|53
|60
|-7
|55
|13
|Sheff Wed
|41
|14
|11
|16
|49
|54
|-5
|53
|14
|Reading
|41
|14
|10
|17
|53
|48
|5
|52
|15
|QPR
|40
|14
|8
|18
|59
|66
|-7
|50
|16
|Wigan
|41
|13
|11
|17
|45
|53
|-8
|50
|17
|Birmingham
|41
|12
|13
|16
|51
|64
|-13
|49
|18
|Stoke
|41
|13
|7
|21
|54
|61
|-7
|46
|19
|Charlton
|41
|12
|10
|19
|46
|55
|-9
|46
|20
|Huddersfield
|41
|12
|10
|19
|49
|63
|-14
|46
|21
|Hull
|40
|12
|9
|19
|54
|68
|-14
|45
|22
|Middlesbrough
|40
|10
|14
|16
|40
|52
|-12
|44
|23
|Barnsley
|41
|10
|11
|20
|45
|66
|-21
|41
|24
|Luton
|41
|11
|7
|23
|46
|78
|-32
|40