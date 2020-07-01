Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

A Tottenham victory would make Jose Mourinho the fifth manager to register 200 Premier League career wins in what is his 325th match - only Sir Alex Ferguson has reached the milestone in fewer games (322).

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is a doubt because of the shoulder injury that forced him off against Arsenal on Sunday.

Defender Jack O'Connell is nearing a return after sitting out all four of their matches since the restart with a knee issue.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is still without Japhet Tanganga, who has a back injury.

Fellow defender Juan Foyth also remains on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United have lost their cutting edge - which is something I thought would be an issue when they first came up to the Premier League.

I thought the Blades had Championship-level strikers who would struggle to score when they made the step up.

I got that spectacularly wrong for the first few months of the season because they were fantastic before the season stopped, but since then they have not looked like scoring many goals.

They are just not creating enough chances anymore, which is a problem. Championship-quality strikers need more opportunities to score in the Premier League, and they are not getting them.

Tottenham have not exactly been convincing lately either but they do have goals in their team, which is why I am going for another Blades defeat.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v grime MC and Liverpool fan Big Zuu

He has scored against 28 of 29 teams he has played against in the Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their past five top-flight home games against Spurs, dating back to December 1975 (W3, D2).

Paul Stewart and Paul Gascoigne scored Spurs' goals in their most recent victory at Bramall Lane in the fourth round of the League Cup in November 1990.

There has not been an away victory in any of the seven Premier League meetings.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost three matches in a row in all competitions for only the second time since Chris Wilder's appointment in 2016.

Having conceded three or more goals in just one of their first 29 Premier League games this season, they have lost their last two by a 3-0 scoreline.

Those defeats came after a run of 80 consecutive matches in all competitions without losing by more than two goals.

Nonetheless, only Liverpool and Leicester City had conceded fewer top-flight goals than Sheffield United's 31 after 31 matches of this campaign. The fewest Premier League goals conceded by a promoted club in a season is 41 by Newcastle in 1993-94.

The Blades have not won any of their 10 league matches this season against teams who began this round of fixtures above them in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur