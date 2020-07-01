Premier League
Sheff Utd18:00Tottenham
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho
A Tottenham victory would make Jose Mourinho the fifth manager to register 200 Premier League career wins in what is his 325th match - only Sir Alex Ferguson has reached the milestone in fewer games (322).

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is a doubt because of the shoulder injury that forced him off against Arsenal on Sunday.

Defender Jack O'Connell is nearing a return after sitting out all four of their matches since the restart with a knee issue.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is still without Japhet Tanganga, who has a back injury.

Fellow defender Juan Foyth also remains on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United have lost their cutting edge - which is something I thought would be an issue when they first came up to the Premier League.

I thought the Blades had Championship-level strikers who would struggle to score when they made the step up.

I got that spectacularly wrong for the first few months of the season because they were fantastic before the season stopped, but since then they have not looked like scoring many goals.

They are just not creating enough chances anymore, which is a problem. Championship-quality strikers need more opportunities to score in the Premier League, and they are not getting them.

Tottenham have not exactly been convincing lately either but they do have goals in their team, which is why I am going for another Blades defeat.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v grime MC and Liverpool fan Big Zuu

Tottenham's Harry Kane
He has scored against 28 of 29 teams he has played against in the Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Sheffield United are unbeaten in their past five top-flight home games against Spurs, dating back to December 1975 (W3, D2).
  • Paul Stewart and Paul Gascoigne scored Spurs' goals in their most recent victory at Bramall Lane in the fourth round of the League Cup in November 1990.
  • There has not been an away victory in any of the seven Premier League meetings.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United have lost three matches in a row in all competitions for only the second time since Chris Wilder's appointment in 2016.
  • Having conceded three or more goals in just one of their first 29 Premier League games this season, they have lost their last two by a 3-0 scoreline.
  • Those defeats came after a run of 80 consecutive matches in all competitions without losing by more than two goals.
  • Nonetheless, only Liverpool and Leicester City had conceded fewer top-flight goals than Sheffield United's 31 after 31 matches of this campaign. The fewest Premier League goals conceded by a promoted club in a season is 41 by Newcastle in 1993-94.
  • The Blades have not won any of their 10 league matches this season against teams who began this round of fixtures above them in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham are guaranteed to finish on fewer than 70 points for the first time since Mauricio Pochettino's debut season in 2014-15.
  • After winning 11 of their opening 13 Premier League away matches last season, they have since won just three of 21.
  • Spurs' only clean sheet in their last 22 away league matches was in a 0-0 draw at Watford on 18 January.
  • However, they are unbeaten in 23 Premier League away games against newly-promoted teams since losing to QPR in April 2012.
  • The last time they played a competitive match in July ended in a club record 8-0 defeat by Cologne in the 1995 Intertoto Cup.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 2nd July 2020

  • Sheff UtdSheffield United18:00TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
  • Man CityManchester City20:15LiverpoolLiverpool

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool31282170214986
2Man City31203877334463
3Leicester31167859293055
4Chelsea31166955411454
5Man Utd321410851312052
6Wolves321313645341152
7Tottenham31129105041945
8Burnley32136133645-945
9Sheff Utd31111193031-144
10Arsenal31101384341243
11Crystal Palace32119122837-942
12Everton31118123846-841
13Southampton32124164155-1440
14Newcastle31109122942-1339
15Brighton32712133444-1033
16Watford32610162949-2028
17West Ham3176183554-1927
18Bournemouth3176182950-2127
19Aston Villa3276193660-2427
20Norwich3156202556-3121
View full Premier League table

