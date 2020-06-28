Crystal Palace v Burnley

Veteran Crystal Palace centre-back Gary Cahill spent the 2004-05 season on loan at Burnley in the Championship

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are assessing Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who are all nursing muscle injuries.

James Tomkins, Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp are again expected to miss out.

Burnley are monitoring Thursday night's match-winner Jay Rodriguez, who was substituted late on against Watford after taking a bang to his ankle.

The game is expected to come too soon for Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Chris Wood.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides basically played without the ball when they lost heavily to Liverpool or Manchester City in the past week.

Someone will have to have it this time, but they both like to make it difficult for their opponents, or at least try to.

So I don't think it will be a thriller in any shape or form, especially if Palace are without Wilfried Zaha after he was injured against the Reds. If Burnley's front two, Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, are still sidelined they will pose less of a threat too.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are on a four-match winning run in this fixture, keeping clean sheets in three of them.

Burnley's only victory in their past 13 away league games at Selhurst Park came in April 2017 (D6, L6).

Crystal Palace

Prior to Wednesday's 4-0 loss at Liverpool, Palace had won four successive league games without conceding a goal.

This will be their first fixture at Selhurst Park since 7 March.

Palace have won four of their past seven home league games, including their previous two prior to lockdown.

The Eagles have scored just 28 league goals. Only bottom club Norwich, with 25, have a worse record.

The nine first-half goals scored by Roy Hodgson's side is the fewest in the division.

They have lost just three of their 18 matches against the sides currently in the bottom half (W10, D5).

Roy Hodgson is unbeaten in all six Premier League matches against Burnley (W5, D1).

Wilfried Zaha has scored in successive league games against Burnley.

Burnley