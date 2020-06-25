Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez was on the scoresheet in November as Wolves claimed their first top-flight home win over Aston Villa since 1978

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa have no new fitness worries for Saturday's visit of Wolves.

Frederic Guilbert could return from injury, while Danny Drinkwater and Henri Lansbury may also be involved for the first time since the Premier League restart.

Wolves also have no new injury problems.

Winger Pedro Neto will be hopeful of a starting spot having caught the eye as a substitute in Wolves' last two matches.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Villa are undefeated in the last four home meetings in all competitions, winning two and drawing two.

Aston Villa

Villa are without a win in seven league matches, drawing two and losing five.

They have kept just one clean sheet in 12 Premier League games.

Dean Smith's side have only scored two goals in their last five league fixtures.

Wolverhampton Wanderers