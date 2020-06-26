Premier League
Watford16:30Southampton
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Southampton

Watford's Nigel Pearson
After a strong start as Watford boss, Nigel Pearson has been unable to prevent a slump in form.

TEAM NEWS

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson is expected to make changes to his starting XI following the defeat by Burnley.

However, Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success are all out for the season.

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both face fitness tests.

Jack Stephens is banned for one match, while Moussa Djenepo serves the last of his three-match suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a huge game for Watford. I think they know it, and will be up for the fight.

That is what you need at the bottom. West Ham have got a bit of it too, but the Hornets have got far more fight than, say, Bournemouth.

Watford will scrap for everything, and even without having their fans behind them at Vicarage Road, this game looks very winnable for them.

Prediction: 2-1

Southampton's Shane Long

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Watford have won just one of their past 13 matches against Southampton in all competitions.
  • They have drawn four meetings at Vicarage Road and lost two since beating the Saints there in 2007 in the Championship.

Watford

  • Watford have earned six points from nine matches, having taken 13 points from their first six games under Nigel Pearson.
  • They are the only top-flight team yet to score from outside the penalty area this season, despite attempting 121 shots from outside the box.
  • Ben Foster could become only the 19th player to start 100 consecutive Premier League games. He would be the oldest player to do so, aged 37 years and 86 days.
  • Since the Premier League restart, defender Craig Dawson has had more shots (four) and shots on target (three) than any other Watford player. He's also had the joint most touches in the opposition box (six).

Southampton

  • Southampton have won a league-high 62% of their points away from home this season.
  • They are yet to draw a league game in 2020, having won five and lost six.
  • The Saints have made 10 errors that have led to goals this season, the most in the Premier League.
  • Danny Ings has scored eight goals in his past 10 away matches in the league.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool31282170214986
2Man City31203877334463
3Leicester31167859293055
4Chelsea31166955411454
5Man Utd311310848311749
6Wolves311213644341049
7Tottenham31129105041945
8Sheff Utd31111193031-144
9Arsenal31101384341243
10Crystal Palace31119112836-842
11Burnley31126133545-1042
12Everton31118123846-841
13Newcastle31109122942-1339
14Southampton31114163854-1637
15Brighton31712123441-733
16Watford31610152846-1828
17West Ham3176183554-1927
18Bournemouth3176182950-2127
19Aston Villa3176183659-2327
20Norwich3156202556-3121
