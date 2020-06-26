Watford v Southampton

After a strong start as Watford boss, Nigel Pearson has been unable to prevent a slump in form.

TEAM NEWS

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson is expected to make changes to his starting XI following the defeat by Burnley.

However, Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success are all out for the season.

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both face fitness tests.

Jack Stephens is banned for one match, while Moussa Djenepo serves the last of his three-match suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a huge game for Watford. I think they know it, and will be up for the fight.

That is what you need at the bottom. West Ham have got a bit of it too, but the Hornets have got far more fight than, say, Bournemouth.

Watford will scrap for everything, and even without having their fans behind them at Vicarage Road, this game looks very winnable for them.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer co-host Alex Horne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won just one of their past 13 matches against Southampton in all competitions.

They have drawn four meetings at Vicarage Road and lost two since beating the Saints there in 2007 in the Championship.

Watford

Watford have earned six points from nine matches, having taken 13 points from their first six games under Nigel Pearson.

They are the only top-flight team yet to score from outside the penalty area this season, despite attempting 121 shots from outside the box.

Ben Foster could become only the 19th player to start 100 consecutive Premier League games. He would be the oldest player to do so, aged 37 years and 86 days.

Since the Premier League restart, defender Craig Dawson has had more shots (four) and shots on target (three) than any other Watford player. He's also had the joint most touches in the opposition box (six).

Southampton