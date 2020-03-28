Scottish Gossip: Champions League, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Hamilton

Scottish football is in line to earn an extra place in the Champions League even if this season's Uefa competitions are scrapped due to coronavirus. (Daily Record)

Wigan and Stoke have been tracking Hamilton Accies defender Scott McMann as a potential signing for next season. (Sun)

Owner Ann Budge has told Hearts players in a letter that the club could suspend their salaries if they don't agree to 50 per cent wage cuts. (Daily Record)

Manager Neil Lennon admits he is worried about the mental welfare of his Celtic players during the football shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and has urged anyone who is struggling to speak up. (Herald)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is on course to be a 'top, top, top manager', says Ibrox striker Jermain Defoe. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian manager Jack Ross says he hopes Hearts avoid relegation because he would miss the Edinburgh derby fixtures. (Sun)

Actor Dougray Scott narrates the video campaign as Hibernian launch their season tickets for next season with a rallying call. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ex-Rangers star Alan Hutton reckons veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor is better than ever at the age of 38, saying "he's a captain in my eyes". (Football Insider)

Inverness Caley Thistle have proposed to pay 80% of the wages of staff who are earning more than £24,000, with any employees earning less than that receiving wages in full. (Press & Journal)

Partick Thistle chairwoman Jacqui Low has promised that all staff at the Championship club will be retained and paid in full until the end of May, when the 2019-20 season was set to conclude. (Herald)

The Peterhead management staff and half of their first-team squad have agreed to forego their wages during football's shutdown. (Press & Journal)

Former Celtic winger Lewis Morgan hails Inter Miami president David Beckham for all of his coronavirus help. (Sun)