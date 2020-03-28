Resuming Scottish football more unrealistic every day - Alan Burrows

Alan Burrows' Motherwell sit third in the Scottish Premiership under Stephen Robinson's charge

Concluding the Scottish football season "becomes more unrealistic" as every day passes, says Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows.

Football in Scotland has been suspended since 13 March with a return not expected until at least August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's still a big push by some to have the games played," Burrows told BBC Scotland's Off The Ball.

"I think it's all up for grabs at this point."

All 42 clubs of the Scottish Professional Football League held conference calls on Friday as talks continued to attempt to find a way forward for the Scottish game.

There remains no solution yet with meetings to continue next week, with the likes of Celtic manager Neil Lennon and Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard both expressing their desire to finish the campaign when possible.

"It's on my agenda in the sense that I think it's the right way to handle it," added Burrows, who is also on the SPFL board. "But, given the timescales involved, with every day that passes I think it becomes more unrealistic in that sense."

He added: "Everyone is waiting to see what happens. The players [at Motherwell] have been advised to keep themselves fit as there is still a chance we will have to play games at some point. The rest of the staff are on lockdown with everyone else.

"While everything is in lockdown football will return and Scottish football will be back stronger than ever at some point in the future, hopefully that'll be 2020-21 and it'll be in the late summer we can really get going again."

Burrows also confirmed Motherwell received an advanced SPFL payment of £395,000 plus VAT along with Celtic and Rangers, a figure far higher than other top flight clubs who were paid £157,500 plus VAT.

The Fir Park chief executive clarified this is due to them being the only three teams guaranteed to finish in the top six.