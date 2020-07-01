Manchester City v Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City's players will give Jurgen Klopp's Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City remain without the suspended Fernandinho, who must complete a two-match ban.

Sergio Aguero is out for the season, while Eric Garcia could again be absent due to the head injury he suffered against Arsenal.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip will miss the rest of the campaign because of a foot injury.

James Milner is back in training after a hamstring issue caused him to sit out the win over Crystal Palace.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

City have had to watch Liverpool wrap up the title but Pep Guardiola's side are trying to win every other trophy this season, and they are going well.

Last season, this fixture was a thriller - with City winning 2-1 and John Stones making a brilliant goal-line clearance to help them secure victory at an electric Etihad Stadium with everyone in the ground knowing the title was on the line.

This scenario is clearly very different. Both teams will have something to prove, of course, but the main thing driving both of them this time will probably be that they don't want to lose. Quite often in games like that, nothing really happens.

There is no way Guardiola will field a weakened team this time, or Jurgen Klopp for that matter, but I just don't expect it to be a classic for some reason. It doesn't help that there won't be any fans there.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v grime MC and Liverpool fan Big Zuu

Klopp is the only manager to win four top-flight fixtures against Guardiola

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are attempting to win three consecutive top-flight home matches against Liverpool for the first time since 1937.

The Reds' only victory in their past 10 league games at the Etihad Stadium came in Jurgen Klopp's first match in charge against City in November 2015.

Liverpool are looking to complete a Premier League double over City for just the third time.

Manchester City

City have conceded the opening goal in 11 league games this campaign - three more than their total for the previous two seasons.

They have already dropped 30 points, as many as they did in the previous two seasons combined.

This is only the third campaign in his 11 top-flight seasons as a manager that Pep Guardiola will not be a league champion.

Guardiola has lost 20 top-flight league matches in his four seasons in the Premier League, which is as many as he suffered in his previous seven seasons in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool