West Ham United v Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has a calf problem

TEAM NEWS

Sebastien Haller, Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are "getting closer" to a return to action, according to West Ham manager David Moyes.

However, the visit of Chelsea will likely come too soon for the injured trio.

Christian Pulisic is a doubt for the Blues with a calf problem sustained in Sunday's FA Cup win over Leicester.

The in-form American will be assessed along with defender Andreas Christensen, who has a hip problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has shown his ability to improve his side during games - it happened against Manchester City last week and again to knock Leicester out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

They have not played well for the entire game in any of their three games in the past 10 days, but they have won them all.

West Ham, in contrast, have lost two out of two and my worry with them is where their goals are going to come from.

It is hard to see them getting anything out of this game but all is not lost - they have got home games against Watford and Aston Villa in the final fortnight of the season and, the way those teams are playing right now, it looks like the relegation battle will go right to the wire.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are vying to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 2002-03 season.

The Hammers have only lost one of the past five meetings, winning two and drawing two.

West Ham United

West Ham have only won one of their past 11 league matches, drawing two and losing eight.

The Hammers could suffer four consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring for the first time since October 2006.

They could also lose four home Premier League London derbies in a row for the first time.

David Moyes' side have dropped a league-high 22 points from winning positions this season.

Defeat would ensure the Hammers equal their Premier League club record of nine home defeats in a season.

Only Southampton have earned fewer points at home than West Ham's 15 this season.

Moyes' first win as West Ham manager was 1-0 against Chelsea in December 2017.

