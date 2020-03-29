Pep Clotet: Birmingham City boss 'understands' club's wage deferral proposal

Pep Clotet's Birmingham City are 16th in the Championship table

Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet says he "understands" why the Championship club have asked some players to defer 50% of their salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those earning more than £6,000 per week have been asked to defer half of their wages for the next four months.

Clotet told BBC Radio 5 Live that his squad are still discussing the issue.

"The good thing is that the club do not want to cut the salary and that's it, 'see you later'," said the Spaniard.

"They've said 'for four months we'll reduce that salary for players earning more than £6,000 per week, but you get it back in the months after'.

"The players are having the discussions between themselves and it's something very personal because the club can only ask for it."

Clotet, whose side are 16th in the Championship, continued: "It's not easy for clubs. They don't want to get into a bad position and clubs will only take measures like that when they are very aware of the future of the club financially.

"I do respect that measures will have to be put in place in football, the same as other industries, because the crisis we're facing now will shape organisations and test the resolve they have to go through this period.

"Most clubs need the daily income of the games to get to the end, so if Birmingham decided that this is a way for us to move forward right now, I have to understand that's the best solution they have in mind."

Birmingham have not played a competitive fixture since 7 March and have nine league games left to play this season.

English Football League matches have been postponed until at least 30 April.