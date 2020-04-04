Barry Ferguson: 'Now is the time to expand SPFL leagues'

Barry Ferguson is in his second season as manager at New Central Park

Scottish football should expand the senior leagues after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown, says former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson.

No matches have been played since 13 March, with uncertainty about whether the current season will be finished.

Ferguson - whose Kelty Hearts side are fighting to earn promotion to League Two - does not believe the capaign should be declared null and void.

"Now is time is to go and reconstruct the leagues," he told BBC Scotland.

"It would make Scottish football better if the leagues were bigger."

Kelty lead the Lowland League by six points, although they have played a game more.

The Lowland League winners are due meet their Highland League counterparts in the League Two play-off semi-finals, with the winner progressing to play the side that finishes bottom of League Two in the final.

Brora Rangers have already been declared winners of the Highland League following football's indefinite suspension, a decision that "surprised" Ferguson.

"I'd rather win it fair and square, get the games played," he said of the Lowland League. "Over 75% football has been played. One route I wouldn't like to see them go down is null and void.

"We've got to give it a time limit. You don't want to go into next season and cram more games in."

You can listen to the full interview on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound on Saturday from 14:00 BST.