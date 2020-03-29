Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Haaland, Mane, Mkhitaryan, Xavi, Heaton

Real Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal's 30-year-old Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - but only if they fail to sign Norway's Erling Braut Haaland, 19, from Borussia Dortmund or 27-year-old Senegal international Sadio Mane from Liverpool. (Express)

Real also want to sign 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Igor Gomes, who could cost £45m from Sao Paolo.(AS - in Spanish)

Newcastle United are keen on taking Burnley midfielders Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick, both 28, on free transfers. The Republic of Ireland internationals are out of contract at Turf Moor in the summer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes to turn his loan move to Roma into a permanent one this summer. Arsenal want £18m for the 31-year-old Armenian, but the Italian club only want to pay £10m. (Mail)

Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi says he is ready to manage the La Liga club but insists there cannot be any “toxicity” in the dressing room. (La Vanguardia - in Spanish)

Aston Villa's 33-year-old English goalkeeper Tom Heaton wants to go into coaching at the end of his career and is hoping to return to former club Burnley. (Independent)

Everton remain hopeful of getting planning permission for their proposed new stadium this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic. (Liverpool Echo)