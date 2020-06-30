Everton v Leicester City

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has six goals and three assists in the Premier League this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton expect to welcome back defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Fabian Delph for the visit of Leicester City.

The Toffees have no new injury concerns, with Theo Walcott and Jean-Philippe Gbamin long-term absentees.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison is a fitness doubt after missing the FA Cup defeat by Chelsea with a hip injury sustained in training.

Defenders Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey remain out with serious injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester have looked a little lethargic since the Premier League returned, and of course now they are out of the FA Cup too.

Physically, the Foxes look off the pace, which is always going to affect them. Up front, Jamie Vardy just does not look as sharp as he did earlier in the season.

It looks like they are going to need a few games to find their feet properly, which is a problem because the teams below them have closed the gap.

Everton, in contrast, are already back at it and I think they will fancy their chances here.

But Leicester still don't concede many goals even if they are not at full throttle going forward, which is why I think this will end up as a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

A third successive victory for Leicester will equal their longest top-flight winning streak against Everton, last set in 1966.

The Foxes could win both Premier League meetings in the same season for just the second time.

However, Leicester have triumphed in only two of their 13 Premier League matches at Goodison Park (D7, L4).

Everton

Everton's win at Norwich City last time out was a first in five league games (D2, L2).

The Toffees have 41 points after 31 matches, already bettering their total of 40 from 2017-18 and 2018-19.

They could go nine Premier League home games unbeaten for the first time since 2013.

Carlo Ancelotti has lost only three of his 44 Premier League home matches as a manager (W34, D7).

Everton have conceded 46 Premier League goals, as many as in the entirety of last season.

They have scored a league-high nine goals from corners.

Excluding penalties, Dominic Calvert-Lewin's expected goals tally of 14.1 is the highest in the Premier League this season.

Calvert-Lewin has had 45% of Everton's 20 shots in the Premier League since the restart, including seven of the 12 against Norwich.

Leicester City