Karim Benzema: 'Olivier Giroud is no Formula 1 car'

Karim Benzema (left) played alongside Olivier Giroud at the 2014 World Cup for France

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he is a "Formula 1 car" while former France team-mate Olivier Giroud is just a "go-kart."

Benzema, 32, has not played for France since 2015 while Giroud started the most recent European qualifying win over Albania in November.

Chelsea's Giroud also played in all of France's World Cup matches in 2018, helping them to be crowned champions.

Benzema said: "You can't confuse an F1 car with a go-kart and I'm being kind."

During a Q&A on Instagram, he added: "I know I'm a Formula 1 car. It works because he's there, that's it. It's not going to be spectacular.

"[Antoine] Griezmann and [Kylian] Mbappe get seen more while he rolls his sleeves up and does the dirty work. But does everyone like his game? I don't know."

Benzema has made more than 500 appearances for Real Madrid and scored 19 goals in 32 appearances this season - his 11th with the Spanish giants.

Giroud, who has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, has started just five games for Chelsea in the Premier League in 2019-20.

France coach Didier Deschamps dropped Benzema in 2015 after Benzema was placed under formal investigation in connection with a sex tape blackmail plot involving a team-mate.