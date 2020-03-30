Bolton Wanderers: Senior management take pay cut and some staff on furlough

Bolton were bottom of League One when the football season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic

Bolton Wanderers have placed a number of staff on furlough and senior management have taken pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The League One club started the season in administration before a takeover by Football Ventures in August.

Sharon Brittan and Michael James from the consortium said in a statement: "We have faced a multitude of problems since the takeover last year.

"This present crisis represents the hardest task that we have faced."

They continued: "However, unlike the previous issues, this is one which is being felt across the entirety of the football and hospitality industries and indeed over every business, large and small."

The hotel which is integrated into the University of Bolton Stadium has been closed "to all but key workers of the emergency services".

"While the serious effects hinder our plans for rebuilding, we remain committed to ensuring that the club and hotel rise again beyond this crisis," added Brittan and James, who also confirmed that the club are liaising with the English Football League "in relation to the support they can provide in relation to the football staff".

Wanderers began the season with a 12-point deduction as a result of going into administration last May and are bottom of the table, 21 points from safety with 10 matches remaining.