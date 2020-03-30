SPFL: Finishing season now more unlikely, clubs believe

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It's only been two weeks, it feels like two years'

There is a growing understanding among Scottish football clubs that finishing the season is becoming increasingly unlikely due to the spread of Covid-19.

Each SPFL side has at least eight games outstanding and the governing bodies are taking legal advice about the best way to conclude the current campaign.

The English Premier League are reportedly exploring a televised, behind-closed-doors event this summer.

However, that is considered fanciful by senior figures in Scotland.

Instead, they are minded to protect next season with as little disruption as possible given new broadcast deals are due to begin.

Clarity could come following more league meetings later this week, but there is now a desire for as little delay as possible.

Individually, clubs are continuing to explore cost-cutting measures, with many already applying for the government job retention scheme.

That would see 80% of players and staff wages being covered, but would also leave clubs unable to issue players with training schedules and dietary plans.

The Scottish FA are continuing to look at sources of income in a bid to potentially provide members with short-term loans.

Their focus, for now, is understood to centred around safeguarding the future of clubs.