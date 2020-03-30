Livingston: Scottish Premiership club post record profit of £367,530

Livingston are on course for their first top-six Premiership finish since 2002

Livingston have posted a record profit of £367,530 for the year ending June 2019, their first season back in the Scottish Premiership.

The figure is an increase of over £320,000 from the previous 12 months.

However, the accounts show the club's liabilities exceed assets by £658,754 and they are reliant on the financial support of directors and other lenders.

Livingston intend to pay all staff full salary during the current shutdown via the government's job retention scheme.

The club last week launched an operating fund whereby supporters and sponsors who make monthly donations of at least £20 will have their contributions converted into shares next June.

Gary Holt's side finished ninth last season on their return to the top flight after a 12-year absence and are fifth this term, with the best home record in the division outside the Old Firm.