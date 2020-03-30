Jack Grealish: Aston Villa captain 'embarrassed' after car incident

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish says he hopes everyone can accept his apology

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish says he is "deeply embarrassed" after he was pictured at the scene of a car accident on Sunday.

Various newspapers reported Grealish's car had hit a number of parked vehicles in Solihull.

The alleged incident came hours after Grealish, 24, had posted on social media asking fans to "stay home" during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

He has been fined and disciplined by the club with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.

In a video message Grealish said: "I got a call off a friend asking to go round and I stupidly agreed.

"I don't want anyone to make the same mistake I did.

"I know it's a tough time for everyone at the moment being locked indoors for so long," he added.

"But I urge everyone to stay indoors and follow the guidelines and I know I'll be doing that in the near future now."

Grealish then added that he "hopes everyone can accept my apology" and that everyone can "move on" and be out "enjoying themselves once this has all boiled over".

West Midlands Police said they were called just before 10am on Sunday to the Dickens Heath area of Solihull to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars in the street, causing them minor damage.

The force said the driver had left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot and would be spoken to by police in due course.

Images surfaced online on Sunday of a damaged white Range Rover, as well as a picture that appeared to show the Villa midfielder in slippers and a bright blue hoodie.

Villa said in a statement: "Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government's guidance on staying at home during the coronavirus crisis.

"Club captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary."

A key player for Villa, who is a summer target for Manchester United, the midfielder has seven goals and six assists for Villa in 26 Premier League games so far this season.