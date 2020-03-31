Norwich City latest Premier League club to begin furloughing staff

Norwich City were bottom of the Premier League when the season was suspended

Norwich City are the latest Premier League club to begin furloughing staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newcastle and Tottenham have also opted to utilise the government's job retention scheme for non-playing staff.

It allows staff to claim 80% of their wages, to a maximum of £2,500 a month, while football is postponed.

"The club will top up the money received from the scheme to ensure that all furloughed staff receive their usual salary in full," Norwich said.

"The furloughing of staff will safeguard future jobs and help sustain the club throughout this period."

The club also say some part-time and casual staff will be placed on the temporary leave initiative, adding that they will "monitor and review" the situation as it develops.

