Celtic, Rangers & Dundee Utd in latest BBC Scotland classic games

Dundee United's Ralph Milne eludes Mark Reid of Celtic in the 1981 semi-final

After starting our series with two Scottish Cup classics last weekend, we've got two more coming up for you this week.

On Friday, you can watch extended highlights of the 1981 semi-final replay between Dundee United and Celtic on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport Scotland website and app from 19:00 BST.

Then, on Sunday, it will be the gripping 2002 final between Celtic and Rangers from 19:15, with accompanying live text commentary.

More will follow over the next few weeks and we'll let you know as soon as they're confirmed.