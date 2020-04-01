Coronavirus: Swansea City to furlough non-playing staff

Swansea City moved to the Liberty Stadium in 2005

Swansea City have asked the majority of non-playing staff to be placed on furlough as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Championship club are the latest to utilise the UK Government scheme to protect jobs amid the crisis.

The move allows up to 80% of wages to be covered during football's suspension.

Swansea say they will top up the remaining 20% so staff retain their full wages "for the immediate future".

Those not on furlough - including roles in senior management, customer-facing staff and maintenance - remain working in the business on a daily basis.

Playing staff are yet to see their salaries affected, although it is understood there is the possibility of a decision across the EFL as talks with the players' union, the PFA, continue.

Discussions also continue on how and whether the season can be concluded, with Swansea chairman Trevor Birch admitting the uncertainty surrounding re-starting the season means the move comes as a result of needing "to do all we can to protect the financial integrity of the club".

"We need to give ourselves the best prospect of emerging from this crisis intact with all our workforce still in jobs and the club remaining a viable business going forwards," Birch said.

"As such, we have to identify the majority of our non-playing staff for furlough, which will mean that they will not undertake any work but will still receive their salary. While the Government will provide a grant of 80% of the salary for the immediate future, this amount will be topped up by the club to 100% of their existing salary.

"These are obviously very difficult times for us all and we are working hard to safeguard all staff through this difficult period. Staff are important to us as people as well as employees. But we also have to take measures that ensure we emerge from this crisis not only physically intact but also financially secure."

The club say contracted zero hours staff will receive their full average pay based on three months of earning since January, while casual matchday staff will be reviewed when a decision over the end of the season becomes clearer.