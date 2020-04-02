Southend United: 'Some players' furloughed due to coronavirus financial effects

Sol Campbell's Southend have won only four of their 35 league games this season

Southend have put "several staff and some players" on temporary leave because of coronavirus, using the government's job retention scheme.

Last month the League One side had a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs adjourned until 29 April.

Professional football in England has been suspended until 30 April at the earliest because of the pandemic.

"It enables the club to best manage its finances during this time of limited income," said chairman Ron Martin.

"I suspect this period will lead to a re-setting of several positions/parameters that have long been accepted as the norm."

Southend - managed by former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell - are 16 points from safety in League One and have twice been charged by the English Football League this season for failing to pay their players on time.

Martin said those staff not furloughed will "continue to manage the club and keep our supporters informed".