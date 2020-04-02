Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, SPFL, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen St Johnstone

The SPFL bosses may have to make a unilateral decision to declare the Scottish football season is over - because England's biggest clubs are running scared from a catastrophic £1 billion coronavirus cancellation bill. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers player and manager Ally McCoist has called for Britain's footballers to follow the example of Ibrox stars when they were in administration and to take wage cuts to save the jobs of regular staff members. (Daily Record)

Scotland could play eight matches over three international breaks this autumn under Uefa proposals to complete the next Nations League. (Sun)

PFA Scotland chairman and St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig has ruled out the prospect of playing matches behind closed doors in order to finish the current season. (Herald)

Rangers are sticking to their traditional timetable for season ticket renewals - with sales starting next week, even with the Scottish game in a state of chaos over Covid-19. (Daily Record)

Former Ibrox defender Alan Hutton reckons versatile midfielder Andy Halliday deserves a Rangers contract extension. (Football Insider)

Celtic have confirmed plans to put a number of non-playing staff members on furlough but insist all will receive 100% of their wages. (Sun)

This season is over, let's get on with planning a better future for Scottish football, is the message from St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick. (Herald)

The directors at Aberdeen have pledged to donate 10 per cent of season-ticket revenue to the club's community trust. (Press & Journal)

St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann should be young player of the year - and in the running for main award, says McDiarmid Park manager Tommy Wright. (Courier)

Former Celtic defender Ramon Vega urges the Old Firm clubs to unite to help save Scottish football. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack reckons players will need two weeks to get their match sharpness back before any football can resume. (Sun)

Scottish central defender Luke Campbell is cursing his luck, with his Jersey Bulls side being told their season is null and void after winning all 27 games, with 99 goals scored and just seven conceded. (Daily Record)