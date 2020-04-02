Coronavirus: Huddersfield Town boardroom defer salaries for two months

Huddersfield's last game was against Leeds on 7 March

Huddersfield's board of directors and head of football operations David Webb have volunteered to take salary deferrals for the next two months.

It is part of a plan to ensure all staff receive full pay during this period, when some will be furloughed.

The decision does not include manager Danny Cowley and his players, who are in discussion with the PFA and LMA.

Huddersfield are receiving parachute payments this season following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Terriers were 18th in the Championship when the season stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic last month.

"The suspension of matches until 30 April at the earliest means that some of our staff cannot carry out their roles, so we have placed those staff on furlough for the next two months," said Terriers chief executive Mark Devlin. "Thankfully we are in a position to top up their wages to the full 100%.

"All organisations - not just football clubs - will have tough decisions to make down the line, and we will be no different. Every decision we take will be in the best interests of Huddersfield Town.

"We're constantly reviewing the situation when government advice is updated, and we're given a steer from football's governing bodies.

"We have to be prepared for the outcome of this pandemic. I believe it could lead to a fundamental shift in football finance, with revenues and costs affected for all clubs in the future.

"When you see the likes of Barcelona making the same tough decisions, it's an indication of the possible long-term connotations for the industry."