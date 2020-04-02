Jerome Boateng: Bayern defender fined by club for leaving Munich

Boateng has made more than 200 appearances for Bayern Munich since joining from Manchester City in 2011

Bayern Munich have fined Jerome Boateng after the defender broke government lockdown rules by leaving Munich to visit his ill son.

In a statement, Bayern said the 31-year-old had "transgressed the guidelines issued by the club by being too far away from his home."

Bavaria was the first German state to go into lockdown in response to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

Boateng said he would respect the decision but called it "sad".

"I know that it was certainly a mistake not to inform the club about my trip, but in the moment I only had my son in mind,” Boateng told German newspaper Bild..

“He was not in good health. When a son calls his father, of course I will still go, no matter what time.

“For him I accept any punishment; after all, he is my son.

“I want to see the father who does not go in such a moment to be with his four-year-old son. If there is a punishment for it, then I respect it. I find it sad.”

Bayern did not reveal the amount of the fine but said that they would be donating it to Munich hospitals.

In their statement, the club said: "The guidelines govern the behaviour of the FC Bayern players in the current situation in line with the Bavarian state government’s directives on restrictions on movement and the recommendations of the health authorities.

"FC Bayern believes the club has a responsibility to be a role model."