Livingston: Six-figure sum provided as coronavirus contingency by chairman

Livignston chairman Robert Wilson says the club will take a 'pragmatic' approach

Livingston chairman Robert Wilson has provided a six-figure "contingency fund" to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson told fans in an open letter the Scottish Premiership club would take a "pragmatic" approach, with football suspended since 13 March.

Livingston recorded a £367,530 profit for the year ending June 2019 with all staff currently guaranteed wages.

"I have every confidence in our business model," he said.

"So I have today provided a six-figure sum to the club as an interest free contingency fund to assist in underwriting any unforeseen consequences of the current pandemic.

"Our success in recent years is built on taking a pragmatic approach, and we will survive by applying the same pragmatism to every decision we take.

"The toughest of those challenges and decisions may still lie ahead of us all."

While outlining the short-term plan to sustain salaries for all club staff, Wilson admitted it would be "financial suicide" to rule out cost-saving measures.

"We have guaranteed our players and staff that we will meet their wages in full meantime," he said.

"However, that in itself is a very fluid situation and it would be financial suicide to entertain the idea that this is sustainable indefinitely.

"What we can guarantee every single supporter is that we will always put the club first."