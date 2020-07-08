Championship
Millwall15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Middlesbrough

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds41239963342978
2West Brom412114671403177
3Brentford422291175344175
4Fulham4221101156441273
5Nottm Forest4218141054421268
6Cardiff421616106054664
7Derby411613125653361
8Swansea411515115248460
9Blackburn421611155955459
10Millwall411417104844459
11Preston411610155250258
12Bristol City411510165360-755
13Reading421411175348553
14QPR41158186066-653
15Sheff Wed411410175056-652
16Wigan411311174553-850
17Birmingham411213165164-1349
18Huddersfield421211194963-1447
19Stoke41137215461-746
20Charlton421210204757-1046
21Hull41129205672-1645
22Middlesbrough411014174053-1344
23Barnsley421012204667-2142
24Luton42118234779-3241
View full Championship table

Top Stories