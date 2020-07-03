Newcastle United v West Ham United

Jonjo Shelvey scored Newcastle's third goal in November's 3-2 win at West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Sean Longstaff, Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton are all doubts for Newastle, while Florian Lejeuene could miss the remainder of the season.

Head coach Steve Bruce says it is "inevitable" he will make changes for his side's fifth game in the space of 15 days.

West Ham will assess Mark Noble, Arthur Masuaku and Sebastien Haller, all of whom are nearing returns.

Felipe Anderson is doubtful with a slight muscle problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It makes me laugh how there is still speculation over what the takeover at Newcastle would mean for Magpies boss Steve Bruce, even while his side are swatting other teams away.

Bruce was forever being compared unfavourably to his predecessor Rafael Benitez when he took over last summer. In the past couple of weeks, his side have scored eight goals in three league games to pick up seven points and make it completely certain that they are staying up, yet you still hear about how they would be better off with Mauricio Pochettino in charge.

It's ridiculous really. Meanwhile, Bruce still carries on getting results and proving what a good manager he is, especially in getting the best out of his players.

West Ham are finally up and running again too, and they will be full of confidence after their win over Chelsea - despite a big VAR decision going against them again.

Form-wise, Newcastle would still have to be favourites - but it doesn't always work out that way in the Premier League.

Prediction: 1-1

It is the Hammers' worst away run since 2006

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle can complete a league double against West Ham for the second time in three seasons.

None of the past 10 meetings have ended in draws, with the Magpies winning six times to West Ham's four.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in five Premier League games (W3 D2), their best run since going undefeated in their final six matches of the 2015-16 season.

The Magpies scored twice in the opening 30 minutes against Bournemouth, ending a run of nine consecutive league games without a first-half goal.

Newcastle have had 17 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season, more than any other side prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Steve Bruce's team averaged just 0.9 goals per Premier League game before the season was suspended, but since the restart they are averaging 2.7 goals per match.

Bruce has won just two of 18 managerial encounters with David Moyes (D6, L10), with his most recent victory coming with Wigan against Everton in 2008.

West Ham United