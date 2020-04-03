Uefa issues Champions League & Europa league warning on early finishes

Rangers are still to play the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie

Leagues across Europe have been told that ending competitions early could result in them forfeiting Champions League and Europa League places.

A letter sent by Uefa states that a plan is being formulated to complete current campaigns across the continent in July and August.

Both Uefa club competitions, currently at the last 16, would also then resume.

The letter was issued after Belgium became the first to declare an end to their 2019-20 campaign.

Also signed by the European Club Association and European Leagues, it concludes: "Since participation in Uefa club competitions is determined by the sporting result achieved at the end of a full domestic competition, a premature termination would cast doubts about the fulfilment of such condition."

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell is in regular contact with Uefa, while the SPFL are in conversation with the European League Association about the matter.

The letter continues: "We are confident that football can restart in the months to come with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities,

"Their work is now focusing on scenarios encompassing the months of July and August, including the possibility that the Uefa competitions restart after the completion of domestic leagues.

"A joint management of calendars is strictly required as the conclusion of the current season must be coordinated with the start of the new one, which may be partly impacted because of the overstretch.

"Closely following the development of the current situation, the calendar working group will indicate as soon as possible, and ideally by mid-May, which of the plans can be enacted for the completion of the season without leaving anyone behind."

The Scottish Premiership's top three places, currently occupied by Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell, would be due to compete in Europe next season, along with the Scottish Cup winners, while the Ibrox side are still involved in this season's Europa League.