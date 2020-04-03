Scottish Gossip: Coronavirus, SPFL, Celtic, Hibernian, Hearts

The option to 'null and void' campaign 2019-20 will not be on the table at a full SPFL board meeting on Monday and when all clubs join together to discuss a way forward from the current shutdown. (Daily Record)

Celtic could move for Republic of Ireland pair Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer, but face English Premier League competition for the Barnsley duo. (TeamTalk)

Top earners at Hibernian have agreed to take big pay cuts to help save jobs at Easter Road. (Sun)

Hibernian are expected to announce an agreement between the club and players that will see a percentage of their wages deferred until football kicks off once again. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has urged Scottish Professional Football League chiefs to follow Belgium's example and crown the current leaders as Scottish Premiership champions. (Daily Record)

Former SPL chief Roger Mitchell insists Scottish officials should ignore Celtic's title issue and focus on the relegation threat Hearts face. (Sun)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has plans to restructure his team by playing more youngsters alongside a few experienced anchors. (Edinburgh Evening News)

QPR boss Mark Warburton, formerly in charge at Rangers, feels pushing back plans and aiming for a realistic restarting time for football will give the game a chance to try to get affairs in order and also allow people to concentrate on what really matters at the moment. (Daily Record)

Chairman Gary Deans has confirmed that "almost" all Falkirk staff, including players and the management duo of David McCracken and Lee Miller, have been placed on furlough leave. (Herald)

Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark believes there is no chance that the current campaign will be played to a finish - and fears football could be written off until January. (Herald)