Joe Rodon: Swansea City defender goes back to basics amid coronavirus lay-off

Joe Rodon has been capped only four times by Wales but is already established as an important player for Ryan Giggs

Wales defender Joe Rodon has gone back to basics as he trains at home while waiting for football to return.

Elite football across the UK is suspended thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Swansea City have not trained together for three weeks, leaving Rodon, 22, and his team-mates to work on their own.

"It's like you used to do when you were a kid - you can do kick-ups, you can kick it against the wall," he said.

"(It is) the basics - there's only so much you can do. Every little helps. You have just got to get on with it."

Swansea players have been given training programmes by the club which allow head coach Steve Cooper and his staff to monitor what they are doing.

"I am lucky enough to have a little gym set up myself and there is this running app called Strava," Rodon told BBC Radio 5 Live's Elis James and John Robins show.

"We have got to record our sessions so I guess there is no hiding away from running.

"We don't know when we are going to be back in, but the main thing we can do is keep ourselves in top shape."

Swansea, who last played on 7 March, could go more than three months without a game depending on when the 2019-20 campaign resumes.

Rodon believes they will need a mini pre-season before returning to competitive action.

"I think the plan would be to report back when it all dies down, maybe two weeks or three weeks if they can before the season starts so the clubs can get some fitness into the players," he said.