Coronavirus: Police have stopped me training says Wales' Angharad James

Angharad James in action in Wales' most recent game, a 2-0 win over Estonia in March 2020

Wales international Angharad James says she has been moved on by police while attempting to train amid the coronavirus crisis.

Reading midfielder James, 25, is based at her home in Liverpool as the Women's Super League is suspended.

The former Everton player says finding somewhere to do ball work is "proving difficult".

"At the moment I have been kicked off two pitches," she told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I am on my third pitch in my local area to try to stay fit.

"The police moved us on. They thought individual sessions were going on that shouldn't be.

"They are just doing their job at the moment and I can understand it's a difficult time for everyone, so I moved on swiftly."

James, who has also played for Bristol Academy, Notts County and Yeovil Town after coming through the ranks at Arsenal, believes more clarity over what people are allowed to do during the coronavirus lockdown would be helpful.

"The only thing the girls seem able to do is go out for a run on their own, but that's not sport specific, it's not football specific," she added.

"It is confusing but as long as everyone sticks to doing one form of exercise, going out once a day, then things can be made a lot easier.

"The fact that we are on a pitch shouldn't make a difference (compared) to just going for a jog, but I think there is a lot of confusion at the moment with regards to what is acceptable and what's not. I think things need to be a bit clearer.

"If it comes to it then I will just have to do a normal run with my dog and try to stay fit that way. Having access to a pitch would be great."

As a result of coronavirus, Euro 2020 and this summer's Olympics have been postponed for a year, meaning the women's Euro 2021 competition is expected to be put back until 2022.

Wales are currently second in their European Championship qualifying group behind Norway.

"It's what we have been working towards for two years so for it get put back is disappointing, but obviously we have to put people's health first," she said.