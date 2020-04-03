Macclesfield Town: Players' wages not paid on time for March

Macclesfield Town are facing an EFL misconduct charge for not paying players on time

Macclesfield Town have failed to pay players their wages for March, BBC Radio Manchester reports.

It is the fifth time this season that the League Two club have failed to pay their squad on the date wages were due.

The club were last month charged with misconduct by the English Football League for not paying players on time.

And last week a winding-up petition against the club over unpaid debts was postponed until 17 June because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Silkmen have been dogged by financial problems for much of the 2019-20 season.

The club also had a six-point deduction for failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe in December revised to seven points, but with three of them suspended, after a successful appeal last month.

Meanwhile, the club face a separate misconduct charge after their game with Plymouth Argyle on 21 December was called off at short notice following a local Safety Advisory Group ruling that Macclesfield could not let fans into the game because of safety concerns.

In November, Macclesfield players went on strike in protest over unpaid wages and it led the club to field six youth team players and five loanees in their 4-0 FA Cup first-round defeat by seventh-tier side Kingstonian.

Macclesfield are currently third-bottom of League Two, 10 points above bottom side Stevenage who have a game in hand, but the season has been postponed indefinitely because of coronavirus.