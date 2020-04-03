Bayern Munich: Head coach Hansi Flick agrees contract extension

Flick was assistant coach of the German national team between 2006 and 2014

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has agreed a new contract with the Bundesliga champions until June 2023.

The 55-year-old joined the club at the start of the season as Niko Kovac’s assistant.

However, he became interim boss when Kovac was sacked on 3 November and subsequently earned a deal until the end of the season.

He has won 18 of his 21 matches in charge, earning praise from Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"The club is very happy with Hansi Flick's work," said Rummenigge.

"The team has developed under his leadership and we're playing attractive football, which is reflected in the results."