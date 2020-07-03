Manchester United v Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits his relegation-threatened side need to "elevate everything to a new level"

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to report that he has no new fitness concerns at his pre-match press conference later on Friday.

Injured defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have been his only absentees in recent games.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said he will need to check on the fitness of two unnamed players.

Leading goalscorer Callum Wilson remains unavailable as he completes a two-match suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United are scoring for fun and tearing teams apart - they are probably the last side that Bournemouth want to play at the moment.

I really fear for the Cherries. We are used to them being open at the back but their attacking players usually cause real problems for opposition teams and I don't know what has happened to them all.

At the moment it looks like they are going down - it just feels like there is a pall of relegation hanging over the club and their performances at the moment are nowhere near good enough to change that.

Prediction: 4-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten at home against Bournemouth in all competitions, winning seven and drawing one.

However, Bournemouth are vying to complete their first league double over Manchester United following a 1-0 victory at home in November.

Manchester United

United's 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions (W11, D4) is their longest since a streak of 17 games without defeat between November 2016 and January 2017.

They're looking to win four consecutive home league matches without conceding for the first time since a run of six ending in October 2017.

The Red Devils have kept eight clean sheets in their past 13 league games - one more than in their first 40 fixtures under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mason Greenwood's six goals in 2019-20 is the most by a player aged 18 or younger in a Premier League season since Wayne Rooney scored nine for Everton in 2003-04.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in eight goals in his first eight league games for United, scoring five and setting up three.

Bournemouth