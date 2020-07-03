Southampton v Manchester City

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl signed a new long-term contract in June

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have no new injury concerns, although Sofiane Boufal is set to miss a third match because of a thigh injury sustained in training.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a major doubt as he continues to struggle with an ankle issue sustained against Arsenal.

Manchester City are likely to rotate their squad after Thursday's win against Liverpool, with Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva in contention.

Sergio Aguero is City's only injury absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Saints striker Danny Ings has got a great chance of the Golden Boot because Jamie Vardy has stopped scoring for Leicester, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is injured and I don't know how much Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah are going to play for Liverpool now the title is done and dusted

I'm not trying to sell him when I talk about how many teams would take him but I think Saints should offer him a new contract and wrap him up in cotton wool.

While they have Ings at the club they are not going to get relegated, it's as simple as that.

I don't think Ings will add to his tally on Sunday, though. Sorry!

I rate him very highly as a finisher but he needs service, and Saints won't create many chances against City.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton could lose seven successive Premier League matches against Manchester City for the first time.

City have won 10 of the past 12 Premier League meetings, including the last six by an aggregate score of 17-4.

Southampton

Southampton could register an 11th home defeat of a single campaign for the first time in all 92 seasons of their league history.

They have conceded a league-high 33 goals at home this season.

Southampton have 40 points after 32 matches, already surpassing their total in 2017-18 (36) and 2018-19 (39).

Saints are the only Premier League club yet to draw a match in 2020.

Danny Ings has scored the opening goal in eight Premier League matches this season, more than any other player.

Manchester City