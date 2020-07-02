Premier League
Norwich12:30Brighton
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City's Timm Klose
Norwich City defender Timm Klose is available again after suspension

TEAM NEWS

Norwich defender Timm Klose is available after serving a one-match suspension against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Long-term absentees Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram remain out.

Brighton defender Adam Webster could return, having missed Tuesday's match with a hamstring injury.

Davy Propper has overcome the minor calf issue he sustained against Manchester United last weekend.

Norwich Brighton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Norwich have won seven of the past 10 meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing two.
  • Brighton's 2-0 win in November's return fixture was their first top-flight encounter since 1983.

Norwich City

  • Norwich have lost five straight games in all competitions, their worst run under Daniel Farke.
  • They have also lost six of their past seven Premier League matches, failing to score in each defeat.
  • The Canaries have failed to score in eight of their most recent 11 top-flight matches and could go three home games without a goal for the first time in the Premier League.
  • They scored nine goals in their first five league fixtures this season but have since only managed 16 in 27 matches.
  • Top scorer Teemu Pukki is on a 10-match goalless run.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have only won one of their past 13 matches in all competitions (D7, L5), keeping just two clean sheets.
  • They have drawn four consecutive away league games.
  • Albion's tally of one Premier League win in 2020 is the fewest in the division.
  • The Seagulls have failed to score in four of their past five league matches.

