Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Norwich defender Timm Klose is available after serving a one-match suspension against Arsenal on Wednesday.
Long-term absentees Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram remain out.
Brighton defender Adam Webster could return, having missed Tuesday's match with a hamstring injury.
Davy Propper has overcome the minor calf issue he sustained against Manchester United last weekend.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Norwich have won seven of the past 10 meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing two.
- Brighton's 2-0 win in November's return fixture was their first top-flight encounter since 1983.
Norwich City
- Norwich have lost five straight games in all competitions, their worst run under Daniel Farke.
- They have also lost six of their past seven Premier League matches, failing to score in each defeat.
- The Canaries have failed to score in eight of their most recent 11 top-flight matches and could go three home games without a goal for the first time in the Premier League.
- They scored nine goals in their first five league fixtures this season but have since only managed 16 in 27 matches.
- Top scorer Teemu Pukki is on a 10-match goalless run.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton have only won one of their past 13 matches in all competitions (D7, L5), keeping just two clean sheets.
- They have drawn four consecutive away league games.
- Albion's tally of one Premier League win in 2020 is the fewest in the division.
- The Seagulls have failed to score in four of their past five league matches.