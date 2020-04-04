Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, SPFL, Uefa

The SPFL are ready to call Uefa's bluff by declaring Celtic as Premiership champions and relegating Hearts. (Daily Record)

Relegating Hearts would not be "a fair and acceptable solution" says Hearts manager Daniel Stendel. (Daily Record)

More than 20 members of Hearts squad are stalling over taking pay cuts. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, his staff, and the club's players have all agreed wage deferrals. (Daily Record)

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says there will be "a day of reckoning" as Uefa attempt to find a way to complete league seasons around Europe. (Press & Journal)

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer has spoken about seeing the pitches where he used to play in London turned into a makeshift morgue. (Daily Record)

Glenn Loovens has pledged to help former club Celtic find European talent in his new role as a scout. (Herald)

Alfredo Morelos wants to quit Rangers but his valuation has taken a dent recently, says former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Scottish Sun)

The SPFL have been urged to introduce Premiership reserve teams into regionalised lower leagues. (Herald)

Motherwell should have been 10 points better off when the Premiership was halted, says first-team coach Maurice Ross. (Scottish Sun)